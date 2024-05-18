Congress, AAP gave Delhi only corruption: BJP

NEW DELHI: With just a week left before the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital go to polls on May 25, the Delhi unit of the BJP released a “charge sheet” against its INDIA bloc’s AAP and Congress, accusing them of scams and corruption over the past two decades.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with other party leaders, unveiled a 40-page booklet titled “Congress and AAP- Partners in Loot” at the party office.

No immediate response was available from AAP or Congress regarding the allegations.

“For the first 15 years, the Congress, and now in the last 9 years, the Delhi government (run by AAP) has inflicted harm on the people of Delhi,” the charge sheet claimed.

The document criticized the AAP originating from an anti-corruption movement, for having senior leaders either in jail or facing corruption charges. Sachdeva highlighted various alleged scams under the AAP government related to excise policy, health, education, panic buttons in buses, and the Delhi Jal Board.

Sachdeva also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of involvement in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar, suggesting Kumar might seek refuge in Punjab and urging Delhi Police to take action.

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA and chairman of the “charge sheet committee,” stated, “This charge sheet is a document exposing both the Congress and AAP,” asserting that the document was entirely factual.

The charge sheet included “liquor scam,” the Chief Minister’s residence renovation ” alleged corruption, alignment with “anti-national” forces, an “anti-Hindu” stance, a “failed” education model, and the “failure” to clean the Yamuna.

