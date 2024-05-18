Country seething in anger against BJP, its 'dictatorial' rule to end on June 4, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed the entire country is seething in anger against the BJP and will end its "dictatorial" rule on June 4, the counting day of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a street meeting in West Delhi's Najafgarh area, he claimed the BJP would soon arrest AAP leaders such as Raghav Chaddha, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to crush the opposition.

The AAP national convener made the comments on the day his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal.

He appealed to the people to vote for his party to stop him from going to jail again.

"It's in your hands. If you want me to go to jail choose the BJP, otherwise choose the AAP."