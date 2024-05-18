Extreme heatwave spells to prevail over Delhi, warns IMD

NEW DELHI: A day after the national capital witnessed its hottest day of the season so far, with maximum temperature soaring to 42.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned Delhi to brace for the most extreme spell of heatwave conditions in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Najafgarh area recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country. As many as eight stations in the city breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark as the city sizzled.

With the maximum daytime temperatures in Delhi-NCR hovering over 40 degrees Celcius over the past few days, the weather office has stated that temperatures may touch 45 degrees Celcius on Saturday, significantly higher than the seasonal normal.

Heatwave conditions will prevail over the national capital for two days, May 18 and May 19, with the mercury hitting a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius, an IMD statement said. The weather department forecasted “mainly clear skies with strong surface winds during the day and heatwave conditions” for the city and surrounding areas.

The previous hottest day was May 8, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The IMD has cautioned citizens saying inclement weather conditions are expected to peak in the week leading to the voting day in the national capital.

There was no heat wave in May 2023 in Delhi, which recorded a highest maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius in this month last year. In 2022, the capital witnessed four heatwave days, weather department data says.

Meanwhile the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category this week due to adverse weather conditions and forest fires in adjoining states.