Four undertrials convicted for murder of fellow inmate in Tihar Jail

NEW DELHI: A special court on Friday pronounced guilty verdict for four undertrial inmates at Tihar Jail in connection with the fatal assault on fellow inmate Srikant Rama Swami in 2021, a case that had been under investigation by the CBI.

The incident, which occurred on May 14, 2021, involved Swami being attacked with cricket bats by the four undertrial inmates while he was lodged in Barrack No. 4, Jail No. 2. Swami passed away during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Despite the severity of the incident, officials revealed that the CCTV cameras in the premises were allegedly malfunctioning at the time of the incident, resulting in no video footage of the attack. Swami himself was facing charges of murder and robbery as an undertrial.

A spokesperson for the CBI confirmed the convictions, stating, “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, RADC, Delhi on Friday convicted four undertrial prisoners namely Kishan Sresth, Ganpat alias Kunal, Akash alias Hunny and Arun alias Mandva in a case related to murder of prisoner Srikant Rama Swami,”

This verdict comes within a relatively short period; within 10 months of the charges being framed against the four accused on July 11, 2023. The CBI’s involvement in the case began following orders from the Delhi High Court, prompted by Swami’s sister’s plea for CBI probe. Within five months of taking over investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet on December 22, 2021.

Following the trial, all four accused were found guilty of murder, with the court setting June 05, 2024, as the date for the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence.