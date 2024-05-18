MCD marks National Dengue Day with awareness campaign

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) observed the National Dengue Day in the city in a bid to raise awareness among citizens about dengue prevention and control.

“The Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi observed National Dengue Day to spread awareness about the disease and ways to prevent it,” an MCD statement on Friday said

Civic body officials highlighted that the MCD is also stepping up its efforts to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the national capital by carrying out regular inspections against mosquito breeding in schools, hospitals, offices, and government and private offices.

Highlighting the importance of community involvement in addressing vector-borne diseases, the civic body stated, “Prevention, control, and elimination of dengue cannot be achieved without community participation.” Various events were organised across all the 12 zones of the Public Health Department to mark the occasion of National Dengue Day on Thursday.

In the Central Zone, a panel discussion on the role of the community in vector-borne disease control measures was held in collaboration with Absolute Human Care Foundation (AHCF) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD). Over 150 experts attended the discussion, which also included an exhibition on live mosquito breeding and information, education, and communication (IEC) activities.

The civic body apprised of its extensive efforts for vector-borne illness prevention across all its 12 zones, including actions such as, inspections of 708 schools for mosquito breeding and conducting 145 school assembly meetings and poster competitions events.

Additionally, 510 meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and activists, and market associations were also held across the 12 zones of the MCD. Inspections were also conducted at 350 hospitals and dispensaries, 281 MCD offices, 512 government offices, and 147 private offices for mosquito breeding.

“In total, 88 breeding sites were found and destroyed on the spot. As a result, 70 legal notices and 27 prosecutions were initiated,” the MCD stated.

Extensive efforts for dengue control: MCD

The civic body apprised of its efforts for vector-borne illness prevention across all its 12 zones, including inspections of 708 schools for mosquito breeding and conducting 145 school assembly meetings and poster competitions. Inspections were also conducted at 350 hospitals and dispensaries. “In total, 88 breeding sites were found and destroyed on the spot,”MCD said.