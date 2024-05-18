Supreme Court reserves verdict on Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest

NEW DELHI: THE Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on an appeal filed by Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, reserved the judgment, after hearing extensively, the submissions made by the probe agency and Kejriwal “We have hear the arguments. So the judgment is reserved,” said the bench.

During the course of the hearing, the bench went through the written records of the case and asked the ED to submit a chart showing what new evidence emerged after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest to justify its decision to arrest Kejriwal.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, told the apex court that the agency formally made AAP and Arvind Kejriwal accused in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency has filed the eighth chargesheet in the liquor case, naming Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party as accused.