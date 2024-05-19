Delhi HC orders Rs 30 lakh compensation to kin of 3 deceased sanitation workers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city authorities to pay Rs 30 lakh compensation each to the families of three sanitation workers who died during manual scavenging in 2017.

The HC allowed the petition by the family members seeking higher ex gratia in accordance with a Supreme Court order in 2023 which increased the compensation payable to the dependents of the victims who lost their lives in manual scavenging to Rs 30 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh.

The family members said in the petition that the three sanitation workers died in August 2017 while cleaning a drain in Lajpat Nagar.

The plea said the deceased were engaged by a Delhi Jal Board sub-contractor.

The petitioners said that after they died, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was awarded to the family members.

However, they prayed that the amount be increased to Rs 30 lakh.

"It can be seen that the directions issued by the Supreme Court were expressly made applicable to all the statutory bodies including corporations, railways, cantonments as well as the agencies under its control.

"Moreover, the Union and State governments were directed to ensure that the rehabilitation measures were taken with respect to sewage workers, including the family of those who have lost their lives.

Specifically, it was directed that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh that was given to the family members of the deceased workers be enhanced to Rs 30 lakh," Justice Sachin Datta said.

The high court said necessarily, the ameliorative directions, strictures and the embargo imposed by the Supreme Court are applicable to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) as also to any agency that may be engaged by the board within any part of Delhi in connection with the work relating to the collection of sewage or carrying out connected works.

"Any disregard or violation thereto would invite strict consequences" as envisaged in the apex court verdict, it said.