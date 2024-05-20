AAP may stage attack on Kejriwal to gain sympathy: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday claimed that the AAP may orchestrate an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to gain public sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city on May 25.

He also asked the Delhi Police and the Election Commission (EC) to increase the security of the chief minister.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to harm Kejriwal after graffiti threatening the CM was found scribbled inside some Metro trains.

Sachdeva hit back at AAP and Kejriwal, saying they were trying to divert attention from the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the chief minister's residence.