BJP diverting attention from real issues: Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of skirting basic issues such as food, clothing, housing and employment that affect the common people of Delhi, and diverting from the main issues to confuse people.

Party spokesperson Anil Bhardwaj said that on serious issues like Delhi’s environment, worsening pollution problem, unemployment, rising inflation and law and order, the Congress has been continuously demanding answers from the BJP-led Central government and amplifying the voice of people but the BJP leaders have been avoiding speaking about real issues.

The statement has come amid the Swati Maliwal episode where BJP has cornered AAP, which is in alliance with the party in Delhi. However, the Delhi Congress did not address the Maliwal issue.

“Congress has been seeking answers from the BJP about the contribution of its seven MPs for the development and in solving the problems of the people of Delhi in the past five years, but the BJP hastily changed its candidates by dropping six of its seven sitting MPs in Delhi, which was a clear case of running away from the existing reality. It was not only the inaction and incompetence of the BJP MPs that stalled development, but also due to the authoritarian manner of governance by the BJP-led government at the Centre,” Bhardwaj said.

“Despite the Prime Minister handing over the keys of some flats constructed to resettle those living in JJ Clusters of Kalkaji, though the in-situ construction of flats to resettle residents of JJ Clusters was started by the Congress government, the BJP MPs took no further action to provide flats to slum dwellers, and also to provide even basic civic facilities to those living in unauthorised colonies, resettlement colonies and JJ clusters, Bhardwaj alleged.

“No concrete work had been done in the capital by the Centre to prevent environmental degradation, including addressing the toxic pollution of air and water. Yamuna cleaning, repairing the cracked roads, parking, infrastructure improvement, maintenance of parks, community buildings and schemes under the DDA, should have been done on a priority basis, but the Delhi MPs found no time to get works on these issues completed,” he said.