BJP plans to crush AAP to end challenge: CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched a campaign to crush AAP as the saffron party sees it as a challenge. He also urged party workers and leaders to be braced for even bigger challenges.

Kejriwal said, “We gathered here today because the PM has made up his mind to destroy and crush AAP, for which he has started an operation called, “Operation Jhadu (broom),” the CM said.

“How did I come to know about this? There are many people who go to meet the PM, many of them know us too. So, after meeting him (Modi), they tell us, and almost everyone has the same version, that the first thing the prime minister talks about is that these AAP people are growing very fast,” Kejriwal claimed.

Meanwhile, the AAP staged a sit-in protest close to BJP headquarters a day after his former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was arrested in the Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.

The party workers marched towards the BJP headquarters and sat in front of the 10-feet tall barricades which the police had placed to stop the AAP leaders from moving ahead.

To avoid any untoward situation in the wake of protest, Delhi Police had deployed a large number of personnel along with para military force to maintain law and order. Cops had also imposed section 144 of the CrPc near the BJP headquarters and deployed heavy force as no permission to protest was sought by the AAP. “We had heightened security as a precautionary measure and adequate number of personnel were deployed,” DCP (Central) said.

Trying days ahead:

Addressing party workers ahead of the march, Kejriwal said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared. “The prime minister has made up his mind to completely destroy and crush the AAP,” Kejrwail said. The BJP is saying it will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed.