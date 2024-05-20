BJP spreading lies via police to defame AAP, says Minister Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that the dispute between Swati Maliwal and Bibhav Kumar is shocking as BJP’s Delhi Police remains an interested party.

He said that this is shocking thing that here Swati Maliwal called Delhi Police and after some time that information was leaked by the police in the media.

He alleged that the police leaked the photocopy of DD entry which was recorded in police headquarters. Never in the history, has media given the DD entry of call made in 112.

Bharadwaj said, “When the media people came to know about Maliwal and Bibhav Kumar for the first time, how did you get to know? Today let us look at this entire sequence of events to see which party is interested in this matter. A woman made a call on ‘112’. Thousands of calls are received on ‘100’ and ‘112’ number daily. But as soon as Swati Maliwal called, this news was given to the media. Who gave it to the media? None other than the BJP’s Delhi Police. Swati Maliwal did not file her complaint, which was not digested well by the BJP.”

“In the history till date, I have never seen the DD entry of the call made to number 112 and the photocopy of the details in the DD entry being shared with the media by Police. Why ? The BJP’s Delhi Police had deliberately released it to the media as Delhi police is now the ‘interested party’, they have their political interests in this matter,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP and Delhi Police have been planting false news in the media ever since this alleged incident took place. Bharadwaj said that BJP’s police is continuously spreading lies among the public. Everyone knows that Bibhav was with the CM in Lucknow. He got a flight ticket in his name, he went further, everyone knows this. But the police planted the news in the media that Bibhav is absconding.