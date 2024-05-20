Capital city sizzles on white-hot day

NEW DELHI: With the mercury hitting 46 degrees Celsius in the capital, residents have been forced to brave the sweltering heat on a day to day basis.

Despite the adverse weather affecting people from all walks of life, street hawkers are the worst hit, with their businesses being heavily impacted.

Ravi Prasad, a fruit vendor in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani locality says that his business earnings have taken a dip as a result of the heat. “Setting up shop in the middle of the afternoon is extremely difficult as there is no shade in the vicinity. Moreover, people barely come out during this time and my produce goes unsold. I have tried to set up shop in the early mornings and late evenings, but this has not helped much either,” he said.

The heat has also impacted daily commuters. Harsh Tripathi, a 27-year-old corporate employee who rides his bike to work every day is finding it increasingly difficult to commute in the heat. “Since my work hours start late, I have to travel in mid-afternoon. But with this sweltering heat, riding under the sun is quite harsh even for five minutes, much less the thirty minutes it takes me to reach work. Since metro connectivity in my area is not particularly good, I have no other option,” he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwave in all 11 districts of Delhi for Monday and Tuesday. The agency also said that heatwaves and severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail here for five days beginning Sunday.