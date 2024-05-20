Maliwal assault case: Delhi Cops seize CCTV recorder from CM's house

NEW DELHI: As the probe into the Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case entered the third day on Sunday, the Delhi Police seized electronic devices, including a CCTV DVR (digital video recorder) from the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, sources said.

The DVR is required to get a better footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM’s residence.

The police in its remand application submitted before a court stated that the CCTV footage provided by a junior engineer to the police in a pen drive of the “relevant time” was found blank.

Kumar’s counsel maintained that he got “no access” to the DVR as it was under the control of PWD of government of NCT. “Such footage could be the most crucial piece of evidence,” said an officer. According to the remand papers, Kumar was terminated on April 19 but he continued to work at the CM’s house. Mentioning that Kumar has a criminal history, the remand note revealed that another case was registered against him in Noida for allegedly assaulting a public servant.

Police said an assault on an MP is a “very serious” matter and that the attack could have “turned fatal”. They also accused Kumar of being evasive in his replies. P3