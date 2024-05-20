Sankalp Patra initiative: 16L parents pledge to cast vote

NEW DELHI: The Sankalp Patra initiative, aimed at boosting electoral participation, has achieved remarkable success across government schools, including Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools and New Delhi Municipal Council schools.

Around 16 lakh Sankalp Patras have been received back as of now with signatures from parents, signifying their commitment to participate in the upcoming elections.

With around 16 lakh signed Sankalp Patras returned, the response underscores the effectiveness of this initiative. It reflects a widespread commitment among parents, influenced by their children’s encouragement, to participate in the democratic process.

The Sankalp Patra initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of voting, leveraging the influence of school children to encourage their parents to engage in the democratic process by exercising their franchise.

Scheduled for May 25, 2024, this “festival of democracy” will see an enthusiastic voter turnout, carried by the proactive involvement of the younger generation.

Recognising the students as the torchbearers of the nation’s future, this initiative not only promotes electoral participation but also injects a sense of civic duty from an early age. The distribution and subsequent return of these Sankalp Patras illustrate a significant mobilisation effort, highlighting the role of educational institutions in promoting a robust democratic culture.