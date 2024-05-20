Sankalp Patra initiative: 16L parents pledge to cast vote

NEW DELHI: The Sankalp Patra initiative, aimed at boosting electoral participation, has achieved remarkable success across government schools, including Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools and New Delhi Municipal Council schools.
Around 16 lakh Sankalp Patras have been received back as of now with signatures from parents, signifying their commitment to participate in the upcoming elections.
With around 16 lakh signed Sankalp Patras returned, the response underscores the effectiveness of this initiative. It reflects a widespread commitment among parents, influenced by their children’s encouragement, to participate in the democratic process.
The Sankalp Patra initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of voting, leveraging the influence of school children to encourage their parents to engage in the democratic process by exercising their franchise.
Scheduled for May 25, 2024, this “festival of democracy” will see an enthusiastic voter turnout, carried by the proactive involvement of the younger generation.
Recognising the students as the torchbearers of the nation’s future, this initiative not only promotes electoral participation but also injects a sense of civic duty from an early age. The distribution and subsequent return of these Sankalp Patras illustrate a significant mobilisation effort, highlighting the role of educational institutions in promoting a robust democratic culture.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has issued an appeal to all parents, urging them to actively participate in the voting process on May 25, 2024.
Delhi Education department, through its official notification on May 3, has asked over 5,000 schools to carry Election Commission messages on pledge to vote. The pledge letters have been given to the children, who have to get their parents to sign them. The scheme called ‘Sankalp Patra’ launched by the Delhi CEO to boost the turnout in the capital.
The Sankalp Patra given to the children read, “My dear Mom and Dad, you all keep motivating me from time to time to study and write well for my bright future. And do you know that our teacher has told us that voting will be done in Delhi on May 25, 2024 and we have also been told that after the age of 18 years, we will also be able to vote but you have the right to vote.
We have to make the future of the country bright by choosing our good leaders. Therefore, today, I want a resolution from you that you will definitely cast your vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in Delhi and you will perform your duty in giving a democratic government to the country.”