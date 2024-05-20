State of Delhi's poor reflects what is happening in the rest of the nation: Congress's Pawan Khera

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday said Delhi reflects the state of the rest of the nation, and if one notices the condition of the poor living in its JJ clusters, one can gauge what must be their condition in the other parts of the country.

During a press conference at the Delhi Congress office here, Khera alleged that ever since the BJP government came into power, it seems it is taking a revenge from Delhi.

He said the reason behind it is that from 1998 till today, the national capital has not given another chance to the BJP.

"Being the capital of the country, Delhi's issues are national issues. Delhi is a reflection of what is happening in the country," Khera said.