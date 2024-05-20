Vote to counter jail for leaders: AAP

NEW DELHI: Under the party’s ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Sunday took out a cycle rally in East Delhi area. The party leaders wore yellow T-shirts with the slogan printed on them, and appealed to the people to “answer the jail to party leaders by voting against the ‘dictatorship’ of the BJP”.

The AAP cycle rally started from the ISKCON temple in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 and passed through various lanes of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar declared that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made arrangements to provide Rs 1,000 to women per month, along with free electricity, water, health and education for everyone.

“The BJP put Kejriwal in jail as part of a conspiracy to topple the Delhi government, so that the facilities being provided to the people of Delhi would be stopped. The people of Delhi are ready to answer this conspiracy of the BJP with their votes,” Kumar said.

He further thanked the Supreme Court for granting bail to Kejriwal and allowing him to come out of jail and campaign for elections. “The people have seen the conspiracy of BJP. Today they all are ready to answer for it,” Kumar said.

He said that Kejriwal has worked to provide electricity, water, health and education to the people and hence, the BJP conspired to put him in jail in bid to topple the AAP government. Kumar said the BJP is continuously troubling the people of Delhi.