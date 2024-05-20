Vote to counter jail for leaders: AAP

NEW DELHI: Under the party’s ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Sunday took out a cycle rally in East Delhi area. The party leaders wore yellow T-shirts with the slogan printed on them, and appealed to the people to “answer the jail to party leaders by voting against the ‘dictatorship’ of the BJP”.
The AAP cycle rally started from the ISKCON temple in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 and passed through various lanes of the area.
Speaking on the occasion, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar declared that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made arrangements to provide Rs 1,000 to women per month, along with free electricity, water, health and education for everyone.
“The BJP put Kejriwal in jail as part of a conspiracy to topple the Delhi government, so that the facilities being provided to the people of Delhi would be stopped. The people of Delhi are ready to answer this conspiracy of the BJP with their votes,” Kumar said.
He further thanked the Supreme Court for granting bail to Kejriwal and allowing him to come out of jail and campaign for elections. “The people have seen the conspiracy of BJP. Today they all are ready to answer for it,” Kumar said.
He said that Kejriwal has worked to provide electricity, water, health and education to the people and hence, the BJP conspired to put him in jail in bid to topple the AAP government. Kumar said the BJP is continuously troubling the people of Delhi.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP is rattled since the INDIA bloc would come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls and the AAP, a constituent of the alliance, would ensure full statehood for the national capital.
Addressing a poll meeting in Kalkaji in support of the party’s South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan, he said, “The BJP is rattled by the fact that it will suffer defeat when Lok Sabha poll results are declared on June 4.”
“Modi ji is using abusive words. He called Sharad Pawar a ‘bhatakti aatma’ (restless soul). Modiji is 74 years old and Pawar ji is 84. Is it right to use such language for an elderly person? He said Uddhav Thackeray is not the real son of his father,” the AAP national convener said.
Asserting that the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4, Kejriwal said, “The AAP will be a part of the government. We will ensure full statehood for Delhi. There are good government schools and hospitals in Delhi but the law-and-order system is in a bad state.”
(With inputs from agencies)