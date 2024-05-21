AAP workers booked, crime scene recreated at CM’s house

NEW DELHI: The police on Monday recreated the crime scene at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by the CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.

“They remained there for about an hour and later took Bibhav to his own house, which is located in the same area,” the officer said.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the CM’s residence at Civil Lines on May 13 following which police arrested Bibhav. A court sent him to 5-day police custody. The police have added charges of destruction of evidence in the FIR.

A day after Kumar’s arrest, AAP staged a sit-in near the BJP HQ. As the cops had imposed Section 144, and the party had not taken any permission for the protest, the police have registered a case against those not obeying the orders.

AAP said the BJP would get more fake cases registered against it in the coming days. “BJP is losing. They know it,” the party said.

The investigators are planning to take Kumar to Mumbai as they suspect he has dumped his phone data on another system before getting it formatted.

Meanwhile, Maliwal, who is being accused by AAP of “working as a BJP agent”, said that when the truth would come out, the AAP leaders wouldn’t be able to look in the eye.