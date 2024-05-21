BJP MPs used only 34% of area funds, says AAP

NEW DELHI: Training guns at the BJP, the AAP on Monday stated that the seven MPs from the saffron party spent only Rs 43 crore of Rs 124 crore allotted under the MPLAD funds.

“The seven MPs received Rs 124 crore under the MP fund in the last 5 years and could only spend up to 34 per cent. They wasted Rs 81 crore,” AAP leader Jasmine Shah said.

Elaborating further, the AAP leader said,” Of Rs 124 crore, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan spent Rs 7.5 crore, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakshi Lekhi spent Rs 7 each while, Pravesh Verma and Hansraj Hans spent only Rs 5 crore each.”

Claiming that the unused fund could have been used for CCTV installations, improving law and order, roads and drains,” Shah alleged,” This is why during the campaigning, the BJP is unable to talk about the work of its MPs among the public”. To hide the “failure”, the AAP leader said, “They are misleading the people through polarisations and fake news like Mangalsutra,”

Over law and order, Shah held “BJP-led central government responsible.”

“Maintaining the law and order is the responsibility of the central government and Delhi Police. Today, the key complaint is the rising crime rate in Delhi. The cases of robbery and murder are increasing day by day. Delhi has become the crime capital of the country, but the BJP and its MPs are silent about it,” Shah alleged.