Declare vacations immediately, government tells schools

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department on Monday directed private and government-aided schools that have not closed for summer vacations during the severe heat wave to do so with immediate effect.

The education department in its advisory said, “It has been observed that some of the government aided and unaided private schools are still open amid heat wave. Therefore, all the heads of the government aided and unaided private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect.”

“All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe summer vacation from 11.05.2024 (Saturday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the academic year 2024-25 vide circular dated 11.12.2023 (copy enclosed). In pursuance of the above circular, all the Govt. Schools are closed w.e.f 11.05.24. However, some private schools are still open,” read the circular.

On Sunday, Najafgarh district in Delhi recorded a temperature of 47.8C, the highest in the country this season. The IMD has predicted that the heat spell will continue this week, with a high likelihood of heat-related illnesses and heat stroke among people of all ages. The IMD has urged “extreme care” for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

In another circular, the education department stated that all the heads of schools will submit an undertaking in the enclosed format to the zonal DDEs that their school shall ensure that at least 220 working days are observed during the academic session 2024-25. The record of the approved list of holidays in each school must be maintained by the respective zonal DDEs. The District DDEs will ensure the mandatory provisions of the RTE Act, 2009 in this regard.

Teachers on prolonged election duty

A significant portion of the election duty is being carried out by teachers, who have already undergone two rounds of training.

However, the extreme heat has reportedly led to many teachers suffering from heat-related illnesses. Ajay Veer Yadav, the general secretary of the Government School Teachers Association, highlighted these concerns in a letter to the Chief Election Officer of Delhi. It emphasised the impracticality of requiring polling parties to stay overnight at polling centers, especially given the recent spike in temperatures.

He said, “Under these conditions, staying at polling stations without adequate facilities and enduring a 36-hour duty cycle in such high temperatures is not feasible for anyone.