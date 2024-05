NEW DELHI: Unemployment, reasonable education, and freedom of expression are the three major issues of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, according to the political outlook of Delhi University (DU) students.

In a discussion on the key issues for the Lok Sabha elections, first-time voters, members of student unions and student leaders from various student outfits expressed their views.

Manik, a final-year student of the Law Faculty at Delhi University, said, “ I am going to vote for better education, health and employment.”

When asked about one burning issue of the polls, most students highlighted the “state of education.” “BJP has been in power for two terms and law faculty is in shambles. You’ll see the dilapidated state. I will be graduating in a month and worried about employment.”

However, political science student Konika Jha from Kalindi College said, “ I think the government is bringing positive change in the education system. NEP will do wonders for the students, as they will learn things practically now.”

Another student opposed the National Education Policy (NEP), saying, “NEP is rather introducing bogus courses to the students like SEC (Societies for Excellence in Culture). It will not help students get employment.”

On the question of unemployment, Yakshna Sharma, a final-year Law student, said, “Employment is crucial for a student. I believe if the government can’t promise government jobs, they can at least provide an environment to establish industries.”

Meanwhile, students also shared the opinions on parties manifestos. “There is something for the tribals or sanitation workers, or women. Everyone is represented and that’s the beauty,” DU student Ashish commented.

However Yakshna from the Law faculty said, “I found the Congress manifesto more interesting. BJP has not spoken about its achievements or plans for the next five years but has spoken about 2030, 2047- basically the long-term plans. On the other side, Congress has touched every aspect. They have named it ‘Nyay’. The realities of the ground are mentioned in the manifesto.”

