Kejriwal writing new scripts every day to gain attention, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP, in the backdrop of threatening messages found written at some Delhi Metro stations, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of writing new scripts everyday to gain sympathy of the people. “He got himself slapped twice earlier and now he is doing the same tactics to gain sympathy,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the AAP may orchestrate an attack on Kejriwal to gain public sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city on May 25. He also asked the Delhi Police and the EC to increase the security of the chief minister.

Several AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and ministers Atishi alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to harm Kejriwal after graffiti threatening the CM was found scribbled inside some Metro trains.

Sachdeva hit back at AAP and Kejriwal, saying they were trying to divert attention from the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the chief minister’s residence.