Lawyer vs lawyer: Bipolar contest likely in New Delhi constituency

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, often referred to as the “VIP constituency” for its history of sending popular leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is set to host a compelling contest.

This time, it’s the turn of former union minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s advocate daughter Bansuri to take on Somnath Bharti, the AAP’s senior leader contesting from INDIA bloc.

While the elections are debutant for Bansuri in politics, Bharti comes with an experience in city politics by winning assembly election for three consecutive terms (2013, 2015, 2020) from Malviya Nagar assembly.

Both the contestants are well-known lawyers. While the newbie Bansuri has a clean image, her opponent has had his fair share of controversies, with allegations of vigilantism and domestic violence haunting him. In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly damaging AIIMS property.

While the poll fight between the candidates looks alike close contest, many believe that Bansuri may have an upper ohand ver Bharti since the constituency is seen as a BJP bastion, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Even in her campaigns, Bansuri has been asking for votes based on Modi’s guarantees.

On the other hand, several are more inclined to Bharti as he focuses on local issues with a promise to raise them in Parliament.

A “disgruntled” leader from the AAP, Raaj Kumar Anand, who is now under the BSP’s fold, is also a contestant in this seat. While Anand called the contest in New Delhi “triangular,” experts say his ground presence and appeal compared to Bharti and Bansuri are less than impactful.

According to residents, the key issues are traffic jams, a lack of parking spaces, bottleneck roads, and air pollution. About 15 lakh voter, who mainly belong to middle—and upper-middle-class households, will decide the fate.