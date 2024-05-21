Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. (PTI)
Delhi

Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

Police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or device in Mumbai.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on Tuesday.

Kumar is under five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM's Delhi residence.

Police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person or device in Mumbai.

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

(This is a developing story)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
'Pounced on me, brutally dragged, pulled my shirt up': FIR details assault against AAP MP Swati Maliwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
Maliwal assault: Delhi Police takes Bibhav Kumar to CM's house for recreation of crime scene
Swati Maliwal
Bibhav Kumar
Swati Maliwal assault case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com