One dead in fire in Northeast Delhi highrise

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was killed in a fire in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Durgapuri Extension on Monday, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Jitender alias Chhotu worked in a garments company showroom on the building’s ground floor. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a fire in a Raymond showroom and 22 water tenders were pressed into service, officials said.

A DFS officer said the fire was controlled by noon but it had spread to the entire building by then. Divisional Fire Officer Ashok Jaiswal said a cooling operation was conducted after the fire was brought under control.

One occupant of the building was missing. His body was later recovered, he said. A police officer said the property is owned by one Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh.

The Raymond showroom was being run from the ground floor and the first floor. The building had a godown on the second floor and living quarters on the third and fourth floors, he said.