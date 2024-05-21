Power demand peaks to record level of 7,572 MW

NEW DELHI: Heatwave in parts of Delhi on Monday pushed the national capital’s peak power demand to its highest ever for May, discom officials said.

Realtime data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, showed the peak power demand at 7,572 MW at 3:33 pm.

This was the highest-ever peak power demand for Delhi in May. It was also higher than the peak power demand recorded last year -- 7,438 MW on August 22.

Discoms expect the city’s peak power demand to cross the 8,000-MW mark this summer. Delhi’s all-time high peak power demand was recorded at 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022. Discom officials said Monday was the third consecutive day that Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 7,000-MW mark, breaking the previous all-time May high of 7,070 MW, recorded on May 19, 2022. The weather has a profound impact on power demand.

In April, Delhi’s peak power demand ranged between 3,809 MW and 5,447 MW. In April 2023, the peak power demand ranged between 3,388 MW and 5,422 MW, they added. “The demand can be attributed to weather conditions that lead residents to use more air conditioning and cooling equipment, causing an increase in electricity consumption,” they said.