Women poll officials exempted from night duty, says CEO

NEW DELHI: The Chief Elector’s Office has exempted female polling staff from mandatory night stay at polling stations on the preceding day of voting.

An order, seen by this paper, said that the female staff are exempted from mandatory practice and those opting for it will be required to report early morning on the designated polling stations.

The move came after representations received from various female polling personnel as well of employees associations highlighting difficulties in night stay at polling stations.

“In case of Pink Polling Booths where all polling personnel would be female, the Sector Officer shall deliver the machines to the Presiding Officer on the early morning of the poll day. In case of polling party comprising of PwD personnel only, it has been decided to allow similar arrangements,” the order read.