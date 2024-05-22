Bibhav taken to Mumbai for recovery of ‘deleted’ data

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, arrested over alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, was taken to Mumbai on Tuesday for retrieval of data from his iPhone which, according to cops, he had formatted a day before getting arrested.

According to officials, a 5-member team of Delhi Police reached Mumbai along with Kumar around 4:30 pm.

Following his arrest, the police had seized Kumar’s phone but it was found that it had been formatted. While seeking his remand, the police had told the court that Bibhav formatted his iPhone 15 in Mumbai and he needs to be taken there as he may have probably retained a copy or saved his data on a hard drive or device. “Without the presence and assistance of the accused, as this instrument is password protected, the phone and apps cannot be accessed,” the cops had said while seeking Kumar’s custody.

As both, the “formatted” mobile phone and a ‘blank’ CCTV footage provided to the cops were crucial evidence in the case which could have revealed more information, the cops added charges of destruction of evidence in the already registered FIR.

Meanwhile, cops will soon send the seized electronic devices, including the CCTV DVR (digital video recorder) to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. A day back, the police had taken Kumar to the CM’s residence where they recreated the crime scene.

The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all the evidence related to the case. Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal’s personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13.

On Maliwal’s complaint, the police booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others at Civil Lines police station. A team led by a female additional DCP-level officer has been investigating the case.

In a complaint to police, Kumar accused Maliwal of breaching the security of the CM’s residence, gained access forcibly and created a ruckus.