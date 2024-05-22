Delhi Metro graffiti: Man arrested for threatening CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for allegedly drawing anti-Arvind Kejriwal graffiti at stations of Delhi Metro and inside its coaches, an officer said.

The person who wrote the messages and posted the photographs on his Instagram account has been identified as Ankit Goel, the officer said.

On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi Chief Minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a metro station.