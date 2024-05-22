UP man wanted in uncle’s murder case held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man, who was wanted in the murder case of his maternal uncle over a property dispute, was arrested in the city after a massive operation, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pawan Bhati, a resident of Loni, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and was previously involved in five cases of a heinous nature and a case under the Uttar Pradesh Goonda Act. He was on April 23 was externed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said that a specific input was received on May 18 regarding the movement of a criminal with an illicit weapon in the market of Sector 1, R.K. Puram. “The team immediately laid a trap at the place of information. Ultimately, Bhati was located near Khalsa Restaurant, Sector 1 and apprehended with one sophisticated Star mark pistol loaded with two live cartridges in the magazine,” the DCP said.

On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that Bhati was involved in the gruesome murder of his real maternal uncle (Mama) on May 11.

On sustained interrogation, Bhati revealed that in the first week of this month, his uncle and others attacked his family members. Following this, a criminal case was filed against his uncle and others. “On May 11, in order to take revenge, he along with his associates attacked his maternal uncle Vikram Mavi with knives, rods, swords and a pistol. Mavi sustained more than 50 injuries. He and his associates also fired 7-8 rounds with the illegal weapon and managed to escape from the spot,” the officer said.

In this murder, 11 males and females have already been arrested. Bhati disclosed that one of his associates, Prasant alias Muttu, arranged the recovered weapon for him to commit the crime.

Further investigation revealed that Prasant had already been arrested in the above-mentioned gruesome murder and is in judicial custody, the officer added.