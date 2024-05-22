Water shortage due to AAP's corruption, inaction: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged the BJP has hatched a "new conspiracy" to target AAP and through its Haryana government has stopped water supply to the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is also the water minister, said the BJP has been hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

"Within five days of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls. After he came out on interim bail, they used the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him but even that plan did not work," Atishi said.

"Then they raked up the old issue of foreign funding to the party and now through their Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi," she alleged.

Responding to Atishi's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Fearing its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP has come out with a new lie. When we raised the issue of water supply crisis on Monday the minister did not utter a word and now she is blaming the BJP."

"Delhi CM Kejriwal had written a letter to her from Tihar a month ago to address the issues of water supply. She should tell what was done in the past one month. The corruption and inaction of the AAP government is responsible for the shortage of water in Delhi," he charged.