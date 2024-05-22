Why Kejriwal quiet over Swati Maliwal allegations, asks BJP

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda campaigned at several constituencies of Delhi for their party candidates and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for the alleged corruption and scams which have allegedly dented the party’s image.

“A person who once talked about not taking an official residence or security has now built a grand palace, and not only that, he misbehaved with a female member of his own party in that palace and has not spoken a word about it to date. Without public decency, neither family, society, nor democracy can function,” the Defence Minister said while conducting a grand roadshow in Budh Vihar of Rithala village with the candidate from North West Delhi parliamentary constituency, Yogendra Chandolia.

He said what BJP promised in 1951, has been delivered today, whether it is about abolishing Article 370 or constructing the Ram Temple. “We have never forgotten our promises. Trusting these promises, the people of the country are ready to make BJP win for the third time and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” Singh said.

The BJP president held a roadshow in Palam assembly area along with South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Nadda said Congress government’s were “Majboor Sarkar” while PM Narendra Modi’s Government is a “Mazboot Sarkar” .