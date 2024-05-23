Bareilly bank manager nabbed over graffiti threatening Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, working as a manager in a nationalised bank, was arrested for allegedly painting graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ankit Goel, is an engineering graduate and had been working as credit manager for the last few years in a bank in Bareilly, UP.

DCP (Metro) G Ramgopal Naik said a complaint was received on Monday from a supervisor at Patel Nagar metro station regarding defacement and some writings/graffiti on metro property.

At the same time, similar information was received about graffitis at other metro stations, namely, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar, by unknown person. The police registered an FIR under section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act and section 72 of the Delhi Metro Railway Act at Raja Garden Metro Police Station.

“A team was formed which analyzed all the relevant CCTV footages to track the movements of the accused to establish the identity and the events happened,” the DCP said.

It was revealed that the accused boarded metro train from Barakhamba metro station and travelled to other metro stations to deface the metro property. It was seen that while scribbling on the metro properties the accused also made videos of graffiti and these were posted on social media.

“Investigation team analyzed accused’s posts to find out the further leads in the case. In the posts, it is shown that the accused Ankit was seen travelling along with his friends in a vehicle,” Naik said.

The cops collected the ownership of the vehicle number and the accused was apprehended from Bareilly and produced before a court. Later he was granted bail.

Goel revealed that he came to Delhi on May 13 for some personal works. Since then, he had stayed in various hotels in Delhi and NCR. He himself stated that he had been undergoing treatment for his mental condition i.e., OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).

Meanwhile, the accused said that he committed the crime as he was unhappy with CM Kejriwal allegedly spending `45 crore of the taxpayers money on his residence.