BJP government blocking Yamuna water supply, alleges Atishi

NEW DELHI: Cabinet minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged the BJP has hatched a “new conspiracy” to target the AAP and through its government in Haryana has stopped water supply to Yumana in the national capital.

Responding to the Water minister’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said “Fearing its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP has invented a new lie. When we raised the issue of water supply crisis on Monday, the minister did not utter a word and now she is blaming the BJP.”

Atishi said the BJP has been hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the LS polls were announced.

“Within five days of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls. After he came out on interim bail, they used Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him but even that plan did not work,” Atishi said.

“Then they raked up the old issue of foreign funding to the party and now through their Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi,” she alleged.

Atishi said the matter came to light after they started receiving complaints of water shortage even from those areas where such issues had never been reported before. She said they would write to the Haryana government on Wednesday. “If there is no action on their part, we will move an urgent application to the Supreme Court,” the minister said.

“The Yamuna level mostly remains at 674 feet at Wazirabad and even when it is at the lowest it remains at 672 feet. But on May 11, it was at 671.6 feet and remained at that level for three days. On May 14 and 15, it was at 671.9 feet and then on May 16 it came down to 671.3 feet and then it further declined to 671 feet in the subsequent three days,” Atishi said.

Hitting out at the AAP, Virendra Sachdeva said, “CM Kejriwal had written a letter to Atishi from Tihar a month ago to address the issues of water supply. She should tell what was done in the past month. The corruption and inaction of the AAP government is responsible for the water shortage.”

Yamuna’s water level far better now, says DJB

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the water supply to Delhi “is continuing as per the agreement and nobody can stop it”. The Delhi Jal Board, which is responsible for water supply in the city, issued a statement saying the water level of Yamuna River at Wazirabad on a daily basis in May was far better than the levels measured in May of 2021 and 2022.