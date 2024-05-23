Bomb threat at North Block triggers alarm, found hoax

NEW DELHI: A bomb threat email received at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the North Block triggered panic, leading to one of the country’s topmost secure zone being extensively searched by multiple agencies, but was later found to be a hoax.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer, a bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block in New Delhi.

Two fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot as the standard operating procedure.

Parallely, multiple teams of the Delhi Police also reached the spot, along with the bomb disposal and canine squads of the Delhi Police.

A massive search operation was launched for hours but nothing supicious was found. Later, the security agencies declared the threat as a hoax.

“A thorough search has been carried out in the entire building and nothing suspicious has been found. Security agencies have come to the conclusion that the mail was a hoax,” reports quoted sources in the home ministry as saying.

Notably, Delhi has been grappling with back-to-back ‘hoax’ bomb threats, prompting security agencies to conduct massive search and evacuation operations. Just this month, several schools, hospitals, Tihar jail, and even Delhi airport received threatening emails multiple times.

The earlier threats received at around 150 schools in Delhi were suspected to have been sent from Budapest in Hungary. Official sources said that the Delhi Police will soon be contacting its counterparts in Hungary for further investigation.