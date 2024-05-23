CM Kejriwal breaks silence in Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence for the first time over Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, saying that he expects a “fair investigation” into the matter and justice should be served. “The matter is currently sub-judice and my comment might affect the proceedings. But I expect there will be a fair investigation.

Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,” the Chief Minister said in an interview with news agency PTI.

However, Swati Maliwal hit out sharply at the CM’s comments, retorting that the AAP supremo is seeking a fair investigation into the incident after “assassinating her character” and unleashing the entire army of party leaders and cadre against her.

“After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers on me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit,” Maliwal posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said Bibhav Kumar, was taken to three locations in Mumbai before he was brought back to Delhi on Wednesday. Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for the recovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest. Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some external device in Mumbai.