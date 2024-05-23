CM Kejriwal breaks silence in Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence for the first time over Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, saying that he expects a “fair investigation” into the matter and justice should be served. “The matter is currently sub-judice and my comment might affect the proceedings. But I expect there will be a fair investigation.
Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,” the Chief Minister said in an interview with news agency PTI.
However, Swati Maliwal hit out sharply at the CM’s comments, retorting that the AAP supremo is seeking a fair investigation into the incident after “assassinating her character” and unleashing the entire army of party leaders and cadre against her.
“After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers on me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit,” Maliwal posted on X.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said Bibhav Kumar, was taken to three locations in Mumbai before he was brought back to Delhi on Wednesday. Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for the recovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest. Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some external device in Mumbai.
“Bibhav Kumar’s phones and laptop, and CCTV recordings from Arvind Kejriwal’s house have been sent for forensic examination,” official sources told this newspaper. As the police custody of Kumar is set to end on Thursday, the investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case.
Meanwhile, the victim parliamentarian, Maliwal, also alleged that party leaders were being pressurised to speak against her and defame her.
Maliwal took to X and said: “Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party.”
Extending their support to Maliwal, BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a fresh attack against the AAP supremo on the burning issue and alleged he had been putting pressure on AAP MP for a compromise.
‘Cops will come to interrogate my ailing parents’
CM Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the police will come to interrogate his “ailing” parents on Thursday. While he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. Attacking the BJP over the issue, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have questioned the party if they thought Kejriwal’s parents were involved in the alleged assault. “Tomorrow, Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and ailing parents,” he said.