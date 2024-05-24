Four arrested for stealing CCTV backup batteries in high-security areas

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a racket of thieves who allegedly stole CCTV backup batteries in the high-security zones within the premises of two police stations in the New Delhi district, an official said on Thrusday. The accused were identified as Abdul Rahim, Salim Hussein, Akhlakh and Veeru Ahirwar.

Sharing details, DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said several incidents regarding theft of CCTV backup batteries from the high-security zone of Police Station Chanakya Puri and neighbouring Police Station Tughlak Road were reported.

“These thefts, which occurred in Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, San Martin Marg, and Tughlak Road areas, posed a significant risk. Without functional backup batteries, security cameras could be rendered inoperable during power outages, potentially hindering incident recording and jeopardizing the safety of VIPs and diplomatic personnel in the area,” the DCP said.

Following registration of separate cases, a specialized team was formed to probe the matter. The team initially obtained the CCTV footages from the area and analysed the recordings. On close analysis, they identified a suspect, Akhlakh, who has a history of similar crimes.

However, the suspect was always on the move. Cops tracked his movements through his mobile phone number and apprehended him along with one Veeru Ahirwar in Sarojini Nagar area. Seven stolen batteries were recovered from his auto-risckshaw. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the thefts and revealed the involvement of the two other accused Abdul Rahim and Salim Hussein.

Based on their confession, further investigation led to the arrest of Abdul Rahim and Salim Hussein and the recovery of 40 additional batteries, a stolen water pump, sanitary items as well as another auto-rickshaw used in the commission of crime by the accused, the DCP said.

Investigation is ongoing to apprehend two remaining associates, Juber and Ramu, and recover any additional stolen property., the officer added