Mixed Up Doubles

A timeless theme

Shakespeare is the most adapted playwright of all time with 420 feature films and television series based on his plays. In India, the theme of The Comedy Of Errors has been worked and re-worked into many blockbuster films. And it still continues to draw theatre directors, filmmakers, and audiences alike. “People love this idea of having a set of twins with the same name in the frame. In reality, it may be a far-fetched scenario but its beauty is that the audience is ready to believe it. If we get caught in the idea of plausibility and believability, half of the entertainment industry may not work,” said Arif on how the theme made for interesting theatre.

The Gulzar connection

We asked Arif about his favourite Shakespearean adaptation and he said it was “undoubtedly” Angoor. “Gulzar saab has the very rare ability to get across to people of all age-groups. He has kept pace with the changing times in his films, poetry and lyrics. His cinema is known for its realistic depictions. He also often uses flashbacks, which is more often like the re-opening of an investigation into certain situations the character is going through. His characters have a certain dignity. I marvel at his dialogues.

I have imbibed a lot from him in several aspects over the years. After he stopped making films in the late 1990s, I urged him to come to the theatre and write for me. That creative association continues till date with 2 By 2,” he said of the poet and filmmaker with whom he had previously worked on popular television series such as Mirza Ghalib (1988) and Tahreer Munshi Premchand Ki (2004). Arif said that since Delhi is the “theatre capital” where audiences have an eclectic taste, his new production was thoroughly enjoyed here. “With 2 By 2, I have the privilege of rich content that has the touch of two maestros of storytelling from different times—Shakespeare and Gulzar.”