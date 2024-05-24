Rahul takes metro ride, flags Congress' Mahalaxmi Yojana

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the BJP believes women should be treated as “second-class citizens” and that its ideological parent RSS does not allow women to enter its ‘shakhas’.

Addressing an all-women poll meeting in Mangolpuri in support of the Congress’ North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Udit Raj, Gandhi said though the BJP passed the women’s reservation bill in Parliament with much pomp and show, later it said that it will be implemented after 10 years.

Gandhi also took a metro ride and interacted with people. “Met fellow passengers and enquired about their well-being — I am happy to see that our initiative of building metro in Delhi has proved so convenient for public transportation,” the former Congress president said in a post on X.

Speaking at the poll meeting, Gandhi said working women have to do a second shift of chores after getting home and their efforts go unnoticed.

Stressing that the Congress does not want women to do unpaid work, Gandhi reiterated his party’s promise of introducing the Mahalaxmi Yojana if it is voted to power. Under this scheme, the Congress has promised to provide `8,500 per month and `1 lakh annually to women from families living below the poverty line.

Targeting the BJP over the women’s reservation law, Gandhi said, “They passed it in Parliament with much pomp, but later, they said we will implement this after 10 years once the survey (census) is completed.There is an ideology behind this. Do you know... the RSS does not enrol women? Women cannot enter there (shakhas). This belief is deeply ingrained in their minds that women should be treated as second-class citizens,” he alleged.

At another poll meeting in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden in support of Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Gandhi claimed the BJP always wanted to “tear and throw away” the Constitution.