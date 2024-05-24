Rajasthani frescos go glam

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting frescos of Rajasthan, Vividora from Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki celebrates the triumph of the artist over the patron.

The highly detailed murals, painted on the walls of the havelis, echo the rich tradition of handcrafted art, encapsulating the essence of rural imagination within their three-dimensional canvases.

Reimagining and reinventing these captivating paintings dating back to the 17th century, Vividora seamlessly translates the complex and time-consuming art into contemporary, wearable masterpieces. Each garment, whether adorned with bountiful artwork against flowing drapes or showcasing a structured yet modern silhouette, encapsulates the enchanting narrative spun by these artistic marvels.

We talk to Nanki, the creative head of the brand, to learn more about the collection.

“It is for the women who don’t just love passionately, but fiercely, who see the immaculate in the obvious, who treasure the incomprehensible. We ensure certain fluidity always accompanies designs as we make threads on our canvas. Fabrics, textures, cuts, and silhouettes are orchestrated in a way that facilitates the fervent flow of both thought and imagination into weaves,” says Nanki.

Elegant metamorphoses of artworks come alive amidst a harmonious blend of sheer and solid fabrics, enriched with textured satins, crepe, chiffon, and organza. The colour palette unfolds as a captivating fusion, interweaving delicate shades of pinks, blues, and greens with bold tones of crimson, navy, and emerald, infusing vitality into intricately detailed designs. From swimwear to easy-to-wear silhouettes to a curated selection of exquisite yardage saris, Vividora stands as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring craft that has withstood the test of time.

“Translating Rajasthan’s ancient frescoes into modern designs was a complex process. Extensive travel and research were crucial to maintain fidelity to the timeless artworks while adapting them to contemporary fashion. The main challenge lay in modernising these age-old paintings across each silhouette, balancing historical significance with contemporary aesthetics. This required a nuanced approach to ensure every motif and element seamlessly integrated into the modern context while preserving the original artwork’s integrity and embracing innovation,” Nanki recollects.

The collection draws inspiration from centuries-old artworks, where creativity is not merely the product of an individual but rather the culmination of collective genius. “It transcends the mere act of commissioning a painting, delving into the essence of artistic autonomy and expression,” he says.

You will find a mix of sheer and solid fabrics like textured satins, crepe, chiffon, and organza contributing to the storytelling of the frescos through fashion. “Each fabric chosen in the collection serves as a canvas, offering its own unique texture and character to the interpretation of the timeless frescoes. Much like the nuanced brushstrokes of an artist, the choice of fabric adds depth and dimension to the storytelling of the artworks translated into fashion. By juxtaposing sheer and solid fabrics, the collection not only amplifies the visual impact but also underscores the multifaceted nature of the artistic inspiration behind it,” says Nanki.

It features a vibrant mix of both delicate and bold colours, which has been meticulously curated, drawing inspiration from the hues employed by the artists during that time. “For instance, the artwork inspired by Hawa Mahal is awash in shades of pink, while that evoking the essence of Chandra Mahal is enveloped in a serene blue hue. Each colour choice is not merely a visual aesthetic but a homage to the historical context and narrative embedded within the original frescoes,” she adds.