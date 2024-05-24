Screamed, begged for help, Maliwal recalls

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday recounted the alleged assault on her at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying she screamed and begged for help but none came.

“I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there,” Maliwal said in an interview to a news agency.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at CM’s residence at Civil Lines in north Delhi on M ay 13 following which Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar, CM’s close-aide. A local Court sent him to 5-days police custody.

Remembering the sequence of events, Maliwal said she went to meet CM Kejriwal at his residence around 9 am on May 13. The staff at the CM house told Maliwal that Kejriwal was present and asked her to sit in the drawing room where he would come to meet her.

“After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Bibhav Kumar, came in a state of aggression and I asked ‘Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?’ (what happened? Is Kejriwal coming?) I said this much, after which he slapped me. He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7-8 times,” she said.

The parliamentarian stated that when she tried to push Bibhav, he held her legs and dragged her. “My head bumped into the central table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started hitting me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there,” she said.

Maliwal also said that she was not aware whether she was beaten up on anyone’s instructions.