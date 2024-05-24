Several DU colleges receive bomb threat as cops probe MHA scare

NEW DELHI: Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University’s Lady Sri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threats on Thursday but nothing suspicious was found after thorough searches, officials said, a day after a similar e-mail sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to Google seeking details of the IP address from which the hoax bomb threat email was sent to the MHA office, official sources said.

Regarding the threats to DU colleges, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they first received a call at 4.38 pm about a bomb threat at the Lady Sri Ram College and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, other colleges also made the call to authorities.

The local police, bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team arrived at the the college along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

“We received the bomb threat e-mail in the afternoon. Immediately, the police were informed and they sent a bomb (disposal) squad. The search operation went on for two-three hours and the entire campus has been sanitised,” LSR Principal Suman Sharma said.

A police officer said besides LSR, over a dozen of other colleges in Delhi received a similar threat as the sender - rizer111rizer@beeble.com - marked them in the CC of the e-mail with subject line “Bomb in the University”.