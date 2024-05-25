Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI : A court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days. Kumar was presented in court on Friday, following the completion of his five-day police custody.

Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Avind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines on May 13 following which the Delhi Police arrested Kumar. Later, a court sent him to five-day police custody.

In their remand application, the Delhi Police, who arrested Kumar on May 18, said electronic, scientific and medical evidence along with statements of witnesses have been collected during the investigation.

“That the recovered network video recorders (NVRs) stated to contain relevant materials concerning the present case have been seized as per the procedure and have been sent for examination, opinion, and analysis by the forensic experts, which is awaited and expected to be received within shortest possible time,” the application said.