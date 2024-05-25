Man arrested from Assam 16 years after attacking wife with a sharp weapon

NEW DELHI : A man, who had been on the run for 16 years for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife, was arrested from a forest area in southern Assam.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the arrest was made by a team of police crime branch, who posed as NGO volunteers to prevent any potential complications.

The accused was identified as Noor Mohammad. Sharing details of the case, the official said in the intervening night of July 17 and 18, 2008, Noor Mohammad, who was separated from his wife, came to her residence in Najafgarh, Delhi, under the pretext of resolving their ongoing matrimonial dispute.

During the altercation, Noor Mohammad became enraged, took a sharp-edged “dao,” and assaulted his wife’s face and head with the intention of killing her, resulting in serious injuries. Sensing the gravity of the situation, he fled, leaving her in a critical condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said the police had been gathering information about Noor Mohammad, who was wanted in an attempted murder case by the Najafgarh police since 2008.

“We received a tip-off that he was in Assam and reached Mankachar, South Salmara, near the Bangladesh border,” said the officer.

Immediately a team was formed and dispatched to the specified location.

However, due to the remote and forested area, there was a high risk of the team’s cover being blown. “To mitigate this, the team posed as members of an NGO assisting woodcutters and conducted a detailed survey of the area for three consecutive days. Their efforts paid off, and they successfully identified and apprehended Noor Mohammad,” said the DCP. Noor Mohammad told police that he came to Delhi in 1997 in search of livelihood. He started working with a scrap dealer in Bhogal area of Delhi and married Muniza in 2000.