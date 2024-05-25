Nurses flag ministry on ‘derogatory language’ by Rishikesh doctors

NEW DELHI : Troubled with the targeted social media attack after a sexual harassment case, the All India Govt Nurses Federation on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Health to intervene in the matter. According to the nurses’ body, the residents’ doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh are using derogatory language and spreading false statements against the nurses to express their anger.
In the backdrop of this clash between resident doctors and nurses is an incident reported by a junior female medico against a senior nursing officer accusing him of sexual harassment. Reported in AIIMS Rishikesh, the incident led to protests in the institute and social media confrontation between both professional communities.
After videos of medicos using ‘unparliamentarily’ language against the nurses came into light, the institute issued strict warning to the resident doctors and also served show cause notices to two medicos.
“We are writing on behalf of the nursing professionals working at AIIMS Rishikesh to express our grave concerns regarding the recent developments. Series of events happened following the allegation made on a nursing officer. We expect the administration of AIIMS Rishikesh to initiate a fair and transparent investigation and whoever is at fault should be punished as per the IPC,” the letter read.
“But we are deeply troubled by the actions of certain other professionals which is harming the reputation of the nursing community. They have spread false and damaging statements about all nursing cadres in the media. This misinformation is detrimental to our profession and needs immediate rectification and strict action in a defined time frame,” it added.
“There are widespread threats against nurses circulating on social media, creating a hostile and fearful working environment. This mob interference is severely disrupting the smooth functioning of wards and effective patient care,” the letter added.
The nurses’ body urged the ministry to take immediate steps to stop threatening actions against the nurses. “The investigation into the allegation is ongoing, and the dignity and morale of nursing professionals must be upheld during this period,” it said.