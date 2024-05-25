Nurses flag ministry on ‘derogatory language’ by Rishikesh doctors

NEW DELHI : Troubled with the targeted social media attack after a sexual harassment case, the All India Govt Nurses Federation on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Health to intervene in the matter. According to the nurses’ body, the residents’ doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh are using derogatory language and spreading false statements against the nurses to express their anger.

In the backdrop of this clash between resident doctors and nurses is an incident reported by a junior female medico against a senior nursing officer accusing him of sexual harassment. Reported in AIIMS Rishikesh, the incident led to protests in the institute and social media confrontation between both professional communities.

After videos of medicos using ‘unparliamentarily’ language against the nurses came into light, the institute issued strict warning to the resident doctors and also served show cause notices to two medicos.