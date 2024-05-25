Two suffocate to death while cleaning septic tank in Delhi’s Jasola

NEW DELHI : Two people died after falling uncouncious while cleaning the septic tank in southeast Delhi’s Old Jasola Village on Friday. One of the deceased has been identified as Rajprakash Singh (60), resident of Molband Extension. The identity of other deceased is yet to be verified.

According to DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo, at about 1 pm, a PCR call was received about “two men who had fallen into a sewer in Old Jasola Village.” A police team rushed to the scene to find the two deceased trapped in the septic tank.

Preliminary enquiry into the incident revealed that the two persons were hired for cleaning a septic tank on the premises of one Iqbal Singh, resident of Old Jasola Village. While working at the site, both men fell unconsious and died of suffocation on the spot, police said.

Sharing details, the senior officer said the deceased sanitation workers were cleaning the tank with the help of tractor tank, but were not getting results. Twice, the waste was sucked through the pipe into the tractor tank. On the third occasion, both persons entered the septic tank to manually fix a valve that was coming off. On entering the tank, they both fell unconscious, he added.

The fire department was called and both persons were taken out from the septic tank and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.