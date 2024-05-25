Where art does not age

The exhibition also marks the centenary year of India’s most notable contemporary artist, F.N. Souza, known for his Expressionist and Cubist paintings of still life, landscapes and erotic subjects. “Unlike many of the artists, he was unbothered by the art market, and painted what came to his creative mind,” says Meghansh at the show. The show also pays tribute to Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning artist A. Ramachandran, known for his Expressionist paintings and sculptures, who died this February. “He has been a source of inspiration for every Indian artist. He has given a different kind of language to art. As he passed away this year, I feel it’s my duty as an artist to pay tribute to an illustrious figure like him. He was a maestro,” Meghansh adds.

The exhibition’s youngest artist, Bhargavee Atulchandra Kulkarni, a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Mount St. Mary’s School, Delhi Cantonment, was excited to display her artwork for the first time at a show. “Being the youngest artist here, I am happy and also nervous to be displaying with such established artists,” she says. Kulkarni’s artwork ‘Ecstasy’ follows an intricate pattern of lines with bright red tulips to break the monotony. “I used to paint after coming from school, late at night after 9 pm. I used to put on my earphones and draw where my imagination took me,” she says.

‘Samagam Art Fest’ will host a workshop for children, including the hearing-impaired, (date?) by textile and visual artist Shalini Dutt. “She will teach children to create various patterns with old and discarded clothes and how to weave beautiful patterns, making it interesting for them to learn the craft,” Jain adds.