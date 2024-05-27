Locals risk lives to rescue infants from inferno in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After the blaze broke out at the east Delhi hospital, the staff at the facility, having alerted cops and the fire department, simply vanished from the spot. However, it was the locals, those living nearby, who, without a care of their own lives, rushed in to mitigate the blaze rescue the infants from the inferno.

“The front of the hospital building was up in flames. So we broke open the windows at the back and went inside to rescue the children,” Jitender Singh, a local resident, told the press. Recalling the incidents at the ill-fated hour, Singh said he heard multiple blasts and the flames only got higher and higher.

Another local named Abeed said he witnessed the fire spread. “I was with my family and when I saw the flames, I informed the hospital staff that there was a fire on the roof. The staff came outside, made a call and then vanished from the scene,” he said.

Another local Mukesh Bansal claimed that unauthorised oxygen cylinder refilling was conducted in the hospital building. “We had complained about it to the local councillor but nothing was done. It was all happening under the nose of the police.” However, later in the day, when the councillor was confronted, he denied having received any such “written” complaint.

A senior fire department officer said the fire had spread from the hospital to a boutique and a private bank in the next building, and an eyeglass showroom and a shop selling domestic articles in another building. A scooter, an ambulance and a portion of a nearby park had also caught fire. “But the locals were standing between the park and the building and recording videos,” he added.

Officials said the biggest challenge during such operations is controlling the public. “Another challenge we faced was that there was no water source and low-hanging electrical wires. We are checking if the building had a fire NOC (no-objection certificate),” said the DFS official.

A senior police officer said the babies were rescued with the help of other people from a window behind the hospital.