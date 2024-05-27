Plea in Delhi court seeks to restrain PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi from making misleading speeches against Adani Group

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in a Delhi court by a social worker and farmer, seeking to restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from making false, fabricated and misleading speeches and levelling allegations against the promoter of Adani Group of Companies Gautam Adani.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, who claimed to be a social worker, farmer and an investor in the stock market has filed the suit in a Delhi court and sought to pass a decree for permanent injunction in favour of the plaintiff and against PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi.

It is to be noted that the plea had been filed in the Delhi Court today and would likely be listed in the next couple of days for a hearing in the case.

Yadav said that the court should pass orders restraining defendants -- Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi -- from making false, fabricated and misleading statements/ speeches falsely accusing promoter of Adani Group of Companies without any basis or justification.

Yadav claimed, in his plea, that their (Gandhi and Narendra Modi) alleged speeches thereby caused unanticipated volatility in the listed stocks of Adani Group of companies resulting in huge losses to the plaintiff as an investor and other investors as well.

Yadav, the petitioner has cited speeches by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi in election rallies and sought permanent injunction against them.

The petitioner has cited PM Modi's statements in a rally at Karimnagar, Telangana where he allegedly criticised Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Ambani and said that the Congressmen had stopped taking the name of Ambani-Adani because they might have been bribed by Ambani-Adani.

"That such false, fabricated and misleading speech delivered and propagated by the Defendant No. 1 (Rahul Gandhi) while twisting about the loan write off and the allegations levelled by Defendant No. 2 (PM Modi) without any basis and justification against the Industrialists has the potential to confuse the general investors who invests in Indian Stock Market and the Plaintiff resulting in the high unanticipated volatility in the stock prices of the companies of these industrialists are causing huge losses to the investors and traders which also includes the plaintiff." the plea of Yadav said.