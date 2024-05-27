Three killed in fire at residential building in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi early on Sunday, officials said.

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said a call regarding a blaze at a house in Krishna Nagar area was received at 2.35 am, following which three fire engines were deployed.

“Eleven two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house caught fire and the blaze spread to the first floor. The building comprised of ground (stilt) +4 floors having an area of 100 sq yards. The upper 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floor were affected in heat and smoke,” Garg said.

The charred body of Promila (66) was found on the first floor. Anju Sharma (39) and her 18-year-old son Keshav (residing on fourth floor) were declared brought dead at the hospital. Devender, who also lives on the fourth floor, is in critical condition, officials said.

The firemen managed to rescue 12 people from all the upper floors and shifted them to hospitals.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said, “A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt) and 427 (mischief) of IPC has been registered at Krishna Nagar police station.”