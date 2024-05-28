Postcards: Sealed with love

After her successful outing with the directorial Namaste Wahala on Netflix, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja blurred the geographical boundaries between India and Nigeria. This cross-cultural rom-com drama, a collaboration between Bollywood and Nigerian film industries, received some great reviews. The success of the same has laid down the path for Hamisha to also create a fun-filled series called Postcards.

Following the story of a few Nigerians travelling to India, this simple story feels larger than life as it explores themes of acceptance, feeling comfortable in one’s skin, and inclusivity. Along with the familiar face of Rajniesh Duggall, the series also stars Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau, and Nancy Isime. Our chat with the auteur reveals much about her process, the difference in the perception of love and acceptance in her two vibrant projects and more.

Hamisha, who’s also the executive producer of the series, clears up on how Postcards addresses the concept of love differently than her previous venture, “Postcards depicts relationships that have already been cemented and together for some time. It talks about issues that come up in a relationship where love already exists. But more importantly, it also depicts how love can get tested, questioned, and even lost. It shows the realistic side of relationships and what humans have to go through when their love is tested.”

The drive that Hamisha seems to possess for her work is majorly derived from the cross-cultural nature of collaboration that exists between the talents of these humongous film industries. Postcards is no different. We asked her about the lesson that she may have learnt having worked on such projects. “I have learnt that irrespective of the industry, experience or even the budget, the major driving force behind films is the passion, commitment, and discipline to the art,” Hamisha highlights.

Before we let her go, we ask the filmmaker for her picks for a watchlist from the Nigerian film industry that Indians cannot miss. In response, she lists the following: Bling Lagosians, Shanty Town, Isoken, The Wedding Party and Flawsome.